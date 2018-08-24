Work is set to begin next week on the reconstruction of the downtown Sun Prairie intersection at the epicenter of last month's natural gas explosion, officials say.
Gov. Scott Walker approved a more than $1 million emergency contract with Ptaschinski Construction of Beaver Dam to rebuild the intersection and Main and Bristol streets.
The July 10 explosion, caused by a punctured natural gas main, killed volunteer firefighter Cory Barr, severely injured firefighter Ryan Welch, destroyed several buildings and displaced dozens of residents.
The reconstruction will include new concrete pavement, curbs, gutters and sidewalks along with new traffic signals and decorative lighting, Walker's spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.