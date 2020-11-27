Conservatives question longstanding role of Elections Commission chairperson in certifying vote tally

As Dane and Milwaukee counties finish up their partial recounts, one of the last steps in making President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state official, like usual, is certification of the result by the chairperson of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
But this year — like so many other aspects of the election — that process used to certify the vote after the recount in 2016 and other statewide elections, usually a formality, is up for debate. The debate could lead to yet another elections-related court challenge this year or in the future.
Like four years ago, a Democrat — this year Ann Jacobs — is the WEC chairperson who is charged with certifying the recount result and the official statewide canvass. The role of chairperson alternates every two years between a Democrat and a Republican.
But unlike in 2016, a Republican lost the presidential race, and President Donald Trump has claimed, without evidence, the occurrence of widespread voter fraud.
That has left some Republicans on the commission and in the legal community questioning whether the chairperson can really sign off on the results herself, theorizing the entire commission, composed of three Democrats and three Republicans, has a say over the certification process, after all.
That would allow Republicans to prevent certification if they wished.
During a heated meeting of the WEC earlier this month to order the partial recount, Republicans and Democrats didn't agree on whether the chairperson is the only person on the commission responsible for certifying Wisconsin's election results before sending them off to the governor for his signature, allowing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to go to Biden.
Following the 2016 recount, then chairman Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, certified the results of the statewide recount without issue. If it really were up to the entire commission, the 3-3 makeup of the agency could throw the election into question if the commission were to deadlock or otherwise fail to reach a majority of at least four votes to certify.
In Michigan this year, with a Board of State Canvassers composed of two Republicans and two Democrats, that almost happened. Ultimately, the Board voted 3-0 to certify the election, but the two Republicans tried unsuccessfully to revert to their original votes of refusing to certify the results. Lawyers say it's not exactly clear what would happen if a state failed to certify.
During the WEC's meeting to order a recount this month, Jacobs, the Democratic chairperson, said her role in certifying the result is set in the stone of state law.
"The statute is what delegates to the chair the making of the state canvass and the certification of the state canvass," Jacobs said. "It is the law. There isn't something where the commission has the right to say no."
Republican commissioner Bob Spindell, however, said he's not convinced of that view.
"Well I think there may be an interpretation difference in what the statute says," he said in response.
Wisconsin law states "the chairperson of the (WEC) ... shall publicly canvass the returns and make his or her certifications and determinations on or before...the first day of December following a general election."
State law goes on to say "when the certified statements and returns are received, the chairperson...shall proceed to examine and make a statement of the total number of votes cast at any election for the offices involved in the election for president and vice president."
The law later says that for presidential electors, "the board shall prepare a certificate showing the determination of the results of the canvass and the names of the persons elected." The governor then signs that certificate.
Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said in his view, the statute isn't clear and that people have been reading it wrong all along. He thinks the law giving "the board" authority to prepare the election certificate allows the full commission a greater role in certification.
"The idea that ... one person on the commission would have the ability to certify the election, particularly when the chairmanship is this kind of rotating thing that goes back and forth between the two groups, I think is highly implausible," Esenberg said. "No sane person would vote to have a system like that."
Republican lawmakers are responsible for the current design of the WEC.
Esenberg thinks the full commission, not just the chairperson, has a role in reviewing and certifying the final state result. He said he doubts the topic will be an issue this year because there isn't enough evidence to justify legally changing the results, but it could definitely be in the future.
"A court is going to have to ask itself what makes sense," Esenberg said.
Democrats, however, think the board's role in producing the election certificate is only ministerial, and that control over election certification rests with the chairperson and that ultimately, the law compels certification whether a chairperson wants to certify or not.
Jeff Mandell, a liberal Madison attorney, said there is "no doubt" the state canvass process is handled exclusively by the WEC chairperson. He said the authority the law gives the full commission during certification is a purely ministerial and administrative task where the full commission has no discretion.
"The state canvass is an arithmetic function, and the certificate has to be prepared to reflect those results," Mandell said. "It's not a discussion, it's not a decision, it's essentially a crafting process. This really seems like much ado about nothing."
If the chairperson were to fail to certify the election, Mandell said he believes a court to compel him or her to do so. He said the fact state law delegates the canvassing process to the WEC chairperson at the statewide level, even on a 3-3 board, further undercuts the idea the full commission would have any say in election certification.
