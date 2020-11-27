Conservatives question longstanding role of Elections Commission chairperson in certifying vote tally

During a heated meeting of the WEC earlier this month to order the partial recount, Republicans and Democrats didn't agree on whether the chairperson is the only person on the commission responsible for certifying Wisconsin's election results before sending them off to the governor for his signature, allowing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to go to Biden.

Following the 2016 recount, then chairman Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, certified the results of the statewide recount without issue. If it really were up to the entire commission, the 3-3 makeup of the agency could throw the election into question if the commission were to deadlock or otherwise fail to reach a majority of at least four votes to certify.

In Michigan this year, with a Board of State Canvassers composed of two Republicans and two Democrats, that almost happened. Ultimately, the Board voted 3-0 to certify the election, but the two Republicans tried unsuccessfully to revert to their original votes of refusing to certify the results. Lawyers say it's not exactly clear what would happen if a state failed to certify.

During the WEC's meeting to order a recount this month, Jacobs, the Democratic chairperson, said her role in certifying the result is set in the stone of state law.