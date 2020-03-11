Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices lash out against candidate Jill Karofsky

Four of Wisconsin's conservative-backed Supreme Court justices lashed out against liberal-supported candidate Jill Karofsky on Wednesday, calling her rhetoric against her rival, incumbent Daniel Kelly, "irresponsible and insulting" and deeming her unfit for the bench.
The statements from all the conservative-backed justices except Kelly underscore the divisive politics of the Supreme Court and how Karofsky's sharp attacks against Kelly have unnerved Kelly and the other conservative-backed members of the Supreme Court ahead of the statewide Supreme Court election April 7.
"Attacks on the integrity of the court strike at the heart of the judicial system," wrote Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justice Annette Ziegler in a joint statement. "Such language risks undermining the court’s legitimacy with parties, attorneys, and the public."
Bringing to light the politics surrounding the nation's high court, the statement referenced recent remarks by U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts that Roggensack and Ziegler said differentiate criticism based on the merits of a decision versus reckless rhetoric.
Roberts had recently lambasted comments from U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer directed at conservative-backed justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as they were hearing a case on abortion rights. Schumer had said the justices "won't know what hit" them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He had later walked those comments back, explaining that they were directed toward Republicans for putting them on the court.
In this year's Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Karofsky has long criticized Kelly, without evidence, of being corrupt for repeatedly siding with the conservative groups that support him. Kelly has shot back at those remarks, calling them "disgusting slander."
In a statement reacting to the remarks, Karofsky stood by her rhetoric.
"Dan Kelly has an indisputable record of siding with right-wing special interests every step of the way," Karofsky said. "I will be a fair, tough, and independent justice and we are building a people-powered campaign to win. I respect the Justices who have chosen to weigh in and I look forward to working with them to restore public confidence in the judiciary."
On Thursday, the Kelly campaign shared a joint statement from two of the other conservative-backed justices, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, advancing Kelly's characterization of the attacks as out of line.
"Her slanderous statements about Justice Kelly's work on the Court are evidence of her lack of fitness for this bench," Bradley and Hagedorn said. "At no point has she actually engaged in a substantive critique of Justice Kelly's opinions, reasoning, or legal analysis. She simply casts aspersions based on the outcomes of cases, which evidences her own outcome-driven judicial approach."
They said Karofsky's critiques of Kelly show she places more emphasis on the political outcome of cases rather than the right result based on the law.