Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices lash out against candidate Jill Karofsky

In this year's Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Karofsky has long criticized Kelly, without evidence, of being corrupt for repeatedly siding with the conservative groups that support him. Kelly has shot back at those remarks, calling them "disgusting slander."

In a statement reacting to the remarks, Karofsky stood by her rhetoric.

"Dan Kelly has an indisputable record of siding with right-wing special interests every step of the way," Karofsky said. "I will be a fair, tough, and independent justice and we are building a people-powered campaign to win. I respect the Justices who have chosen to weigh in and I look forward to working with them to restore public confidence in the judiciary."

On Thursday, the Kelly campaign shared a joint statement from two of the other conservative-backed justices, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, advancing Kelly's characterization of the attacks as out of line.

"Her slanderous statements about Justice Kelly's work on the Court are evidence of her lack of fitness for this bench," Bradley and Hagedorn said. "At no point has she actually engaged in a substantive critique of Justice Kelly's opinions, reasoning, or legal analysis. She simply casts aspersions based on the outcomes of cases, which evidences her own outcome-driven judicial approach."

They said Karofsky's critiques of Kelly show she places more emphasis on the political outcome of cases rather than the right result based on the law.

