Conservative Wisconsin legal group aims for national reach, counter to anti-racism

Esenberg said he wants to push back against the new leftist view that "color blindness" and race neutrality are not enough and that society should speak in terms of equity, rather than equality; anti-racism rather than nondiscrimination; and that people should be treated differently based on the color of their skin in order to achieve such equity.

"It's intrinsically wrong because it treats people not as individuals, but as archetypes, as sort of stand-ins for members of a group who somehow are entitled or guilty based upon their membership in a group," Esenberg said. "I also think as a practical matter it simply doesn’t work. It always ends in a war of all against all, and racializes society more than it had been in the past."

Esenberg said he'll bring cases on these issues "anywhere."

"It may be a next step in the evolution of WILL," Esenberg said, though he added the expansion into filing cases across the country doesn't mean WILL is abandoning Wisconsin. For Esenberg, some of the best cases are simply to be had elsewhere.