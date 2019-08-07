A right-leaning news outlet is suing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration, claiming it regularly excludes its writers from the access afforded by other media outlets.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, argues Evers and his communications team violated the U.S. Constitution by preventing the conservative MacIver News Service from receiving advance notice of the governor's news conferences and barring it from attending a briefing on the state budget attended by other news outlets.
The lawsuit claims the governor's actions violate the First Amendment's guarantees protecting free speech and the press, and the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.
The John K. MacIver Institute — the MacIver News Service's parent organization — and writer Bill Osmulski are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Specifically, the lawsuit claims the governor's administration refuses to grant MacIver staff access to the governor's widely distributed press list. The list alerts news outlets and lawmakers to Evers' upcoming public events, where members of the media typically have their only chance to ask questions directly of the governor.
The lawsuit claims the administration is excluding MacIver over its viewpoint because other media outlets with left-leaning editorial stances, such as The Progressive Magazine and Devil's Advocates Radio, have access to the press list.
MacIver claims that because its writers didn't have access to the list and couldn't RSVP, they were barred from attending the administration's state budget briefing, where reporters were granted early access to the contents of Evers' budget request.
At least one MacIver reporter was present during the governor's budget signing and asked Evers a question.