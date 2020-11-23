 Skip to main content
Conservative legal group sues Dane County over ban on private gatherings
Supreme Court

The Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers. 

 STATE OF WISCONSIN

A conservative legal group that has spearheaded lawsuits against other COVID-19 mitigation efforts turned its attention toward Dane County on Monday by suing it over its latest public health order banning private gatherings. 

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty announced on Monday it filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to immediately halt Dane County's recent ban on all private gatherings in homes, including indoor sports activities, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Dane County business owner and two Dane County residents, contends that Dane County and the city of Madison, through its health orders, have unlawfully handed over their law-making authority to the health department. 

The lawsuit argues that such authority can only be exercised through the Dane County Board and Madison City Council. The lawsuit also contends that Dane County's ban on private gatherings in homes also violates other statutes and constitutional rights. 

"The latest order from the health department in Dane County illustrates why a single, unelected and unaccountable health official should not be allowed to rule unilaterally by decree. COVID-19 should be taken seriously," said WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg. "But these decisions must be made by the local governing body. Banning private family gatherings just before Thanksgiving, while allowing Black Friday shopping, makes little sense."

Amid skyrocketing rates of COVID-19, the Madison-Dane County public health department last week banned large indoor gatherings and limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people, with physical distancing.

The local order, which applies to people who do not live together, went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 12:01 a.m. Dec. 16. It continues to require face coverings and limit the capacity for most businesses to 50%, along with many other provisions.

It tightens the health department’s existing ban on mass gatherings, defined as “any planned event with a large number of individuals in attendance, such as a concert, festival, meeting, training, conference, performance, show, or sporting event.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s previous order limited such gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, with physical distancing.

