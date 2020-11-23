Conservative legal group sues Dane County over ban on private gatherings

A conservative legal group that has spearheaded lawsuits against other COVID-19 mitigation efforts turned its attention toward Dane County on Monday by suing it over its latest public health order banning private gatherings.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty announced on Monday it filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court seeking to immediately halt Dane County's recent ban on all private gatherings in homes, including indoor sports activities, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Dane County business owner and two Dane County residents, contends that Dane County and the city of Madison, through its health orders, have unlawfully handed over their law-making authority to the health department.

The lawsuit argues that such authority can only be exercised through the Dane County Board and Madison City Council. The lawsuit also contends that Dane County's ban on private gatherings in homes also violates other statutes and constitutional rights.

