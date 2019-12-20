Conservative legal group asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up voter purge case

The conservative legal group at the heart of a lawsuit calling for the state to initiative a controversial voter purge asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to bypass the state's appeals court and take up the case.
The request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to expedite final review of the case comes just days after the District IV Court of Appeals in Madison opted to keep in place an Ozaukee County judge's ruling ordering the removal of up to 234,000 registered voters who may have moved in an attempt to clean up the state's voter rolls.
The appeals court had wanted to hear from WILL before responding to the state Department of Justice's request for a stay in the case.
Now, the case may go straight to the Supreme Court, which conservatives control 5-2.
You have free articles remaining.
In its petition to the state's high court on Friday, WILL argued the Supreme Court should accelerate the case to prevent the state's Elections Commission from continuing its delay of the voter purge.
"(The Elections Commission) should not be permitted to continue to ignore the law by tying this suit up in the courts for the next one to two years," WILL president Rick Esenberg wrote. "This Court should take jurisdiction of this case and order WEC to do its job and leave the legislating to the legislature."
WILL filed a lawsuit against the commission last month alleging it violated state policies related to "movers," voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags potential movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.