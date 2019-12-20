Conservative legal group asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up voter purge case

The conservative legal group at the heart of a lawsuit calling for the state to initiative a controversial voter purge asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to bypass the state's appeals court and take up the case.

The request from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to expedite final review of the case comes just days after the District IV Court of Appeals in Madison opted to keep in place an Ozaukee County judge's ruling ordering the removal of up to 234,000 registered voters who may have moved in an attempt to clean up the state's voter rolls.

The appeals court had wanted to hear from WILL before responding to the state Department of Justice's request for a stay in the case.

Now, the case may go straight to the Supreme Court, which conservatives control 5-2.

In its petition to the state's high court on Friday, WILL argued the Supreme Court should accelerate the case to prevent the state's Elections Commission from continuing its delay of the voter purge.