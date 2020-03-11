Conservative legal group asks Supreme Court to overrule decision halting voter purge

A conservative legal group on Wednesday petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn an Appeals Court ruling that halted a lower court’s decision that would have ordered more than 200,000 voters to be purged from the rolls because they may have moved.

The filing from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty could extend the legal battle over Wisconsin’s voter rolls that commenced last fall and has generated significant interest and outcry across the nation. It's not clear whether the 5-2 conservative dominated high court will take up the case.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Supreme Court already declined to take up an request from WILL to immediately consider a stay in the case, bypassing a lower court, but chose not to.

In February, Wisconsin’s District IV Court of Appeals based in Madison stripped away a victory for conservatives by overturned Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy’s ruling ordering a voter purge as well as invalidating his decision that found the Wisconsin Elections Commission and some of its members in contempt for failing to purge the rolls.

For now, the registrations of thousands of voters the state determined were likely to have moved can remain valid for the April 7 presidential primary and Supreme Court election. Instead, WILL is asking the Supreme Court to issue a ruling no later than June 19 to be in effect for the Aug. 11 primary.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.