Conservative legal group asks court to immediately halt enforcement of statewide mask mandate

A conservative legal group asked a court on Monday to immediately stop the enforcement of Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate even as Wisconsin now ranks among one of the top states for new coronavirus cases per capita.

The conservative legal group, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, asked the Polk County Circuit Court to halt the enforcement of both the public health emergency declaration Evers made on July 30 and extended on Sept. 22, as well as the statewide mask mandate.

Evers has used the public health emergency as a basis to order the mask mandate.

The lawsuit was filed by WILL on behalf of two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County, one of the latest legal battles over the governor's attempts to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lawsuit alleges that state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not originally file for an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.