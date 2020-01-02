Conservative legal group alleges Elections Commission in contempt of court

While most of those voters have likely moved and need to register to vote at their new address, a small percentage of them were incorrectly assumed to have moved but could still be purged from the rolls anyway.

Wisconsin offers same-day registration, so voters who are removed from the rolls can register at the polls the day of an election with proper ID and proof of address.

In November, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against the Elections Commission, alleging it violated state policies related to potential "movers," or voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to over 230,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. In an attempt to help clean up Wisconsin’s voter rolls, the letter asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Since then, some have clarified their situation, leaving about 209,000 still unknown.

Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple of years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.