Conservative law firm sues Wisconsin Elections Commission over voter registration form

A Waukesha County judge should declare that a Wisconsin voter registration form is illegal because it omits questions and disclaimers required by state law, according to a lawsuit a conservative group filed Thursday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The so-called National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law by not asking applicants whether they have felony convictions and doesn't state that falsifying information on it is a felony, according to the lawsuit.
Beyond declaring the voter registration application illegal, a voter represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty wants a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge to require the elections commission to rescind its approval of the form.
The lawsuit claims the application to register also violates state law because it doesn't ask whether residents have resided in their "election district or ward" for 28 days.
"Failure to comply with statutory requirements around the creation and use of voter registration forms in Wisconsin hinders uniformity and predictability around the administration of elections and increases the risk of error," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit doesn't request any action against people who already registered with the form.
The voter registration form in question is made available by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency. Many states are required to use the application, but Wisconsin is exempt from that requirement because it has same-day voter registration.
The elections commission in its election administration manual lists the form as one of several options available to residents seeking to become voters. Wisconsinites can register to vote online, at the polling place, in their clerk's office or by mail through the contested form and other registration forms.
A spokesperson for the elections commission declined to comment for this story. The spokesperson did not state about how many people have registered to vote using the form.
The lawsuit claims the form illegally omits a space for election officials to accept the form, a space to list the registrant's "ward and aldermanic district," an area to specify how election officials received the form and a space to record the serial number on the registrant's voter identification card.
Before filing the lawsuit, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty attorney Anthony LoCoco asked the elections commission to provide information about the form. He requested an explanation in July for why the commission used the form, saying it wasn't required and violated state law. Absent a "legally sufficient explanation" for why the commission used the form or the withdrawal of its use, LoCoco said he would commence legal action.
The commission didn't respond substantively until Wednesday, according to the lawsuit, and the response didn't answer LoCoco's questions, including when the agency approved the form.
A commission attorney responding to LoCoco said Wednesday that the form has been accepted since at least 2000 and that the Government Accountability Board — the commission's predecessor — discussed the form in 2008.
"The email acknowledged that this information was not directly responsive to WILL’s request," LoCoco said.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.