Conservative law firm pushes back against Supreme Court open records ruling

A conservative law firm has taken the rare step of pushing back against a recent ruling from the Republican-backed majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court that adds limits to when those seeking public records are entitled to attorney fees — a ruling the group said could render the state’s open records law “toothless.”

In a policy brief issued Thursday, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty called on the Republican-led state Legislature to address gaps in Wisconsin’s open records law to ensure that government entities are held accountable if they withhold requested public records.

The brief follows a 4-3 ruling earlier this month by the state’s high court that found community group Friends of Frame Park was not entitled to attorney fees after suing the city of Waukesha for public records that the city later released before being ordered to do so by a court. The court’s four conservative justices approved the ruling, with its three liberal justices dissenting.

Previously, records custodians who voluntarily provided requested records after being sued could still be required to pay attorney fees if the lawsuit led to the release of the records.

“Historically, once that suit was filed, the requester could recover the attorney’s fees they incurred from bringing the suit, even if the government agency promptly backed down and turned the records over before the judge ruled on the case,” according to the brief. “This served as an important check in favor of transparency and accountability.”

However, the state Supreme Court’s decision means those requesting public records can only recover attorney fees if a court rules on the merits of a case. But voluntarily turning over records typically moots a case, meaning those fees may never be recovered.

The court’s decision “made clear that the statutory language might not allow fee recovery in such instances — as a result, government actors potentially now have a reason not to turn records over promptly,” WILL wrote in its brief.

Open records advocates, including the Wisconsin Transparency Project and the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, blasted the court’s ruling earlier this month, with Tim Kamenick, president and founder of the Transparency Project and a former WILL attorney, calling it “a dark day for transparency in Wisconsin.”

“The law doesn’t say a plaintiff has to get a court order, it says a plaintiff has to ‘prevail,’” Kamenick said at the time. “When you get the records you sued to obtain, you’ve prevailed — you’ve obtained the result you wanted.”

In its brief, WILL urges the Legislature to clarify in the state’s open records law that the requester prevails in an open records case when a government agency releases the records and the court determines the lawsuit led to the records’ release. Another option provided by WILL is to allow other forms of relief in public records suits beyond a court ordering a public official to carry out a duty, which is currently the only option for relief allowed under state law.

“Without action, Wisconsin’s public records laws could be rendered toothless,” WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber said in a statement. The Legislature “should make it a priority to act to ensure public officials are transparent and accountable to voters and taxpayers.”

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 2020 reversed a 2018 Waukesha County Circuit Court order that upheld the city of Waukesha’s initial decision to deny the records.

Friends of Frame Park asked the city of Waukesha for a copy of the draft contract between the city and Big Top before a decision had been made. The city denied the request, citing ongoing negotiations.

A couple of months later and two days after the city sued, Waukesha released the contract to the group, but Friends of Frame Park continued with its legal action and requested attorney fees. The city had argued the case was then moot and it shouldn’t be responsible for fees.