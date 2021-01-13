Conservative law firm plans to sue Madison over police review board composition

Typically, notices of claim are filed before suing a municipality for monetary damages.

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas said the city is processing WILL’s notice in accordance with state law and city procedure and that the city will review the claim to assess whether the city is liable.

“The composition of the Civilian Oversight Board was intended to ensure broad and diverse representation from the Madison community,” Haas said. “The Common Council expressed its interest in encouraging participation on the Board from those who have experienced, or who have worked with communities that have experienced interactions with law enforcement.”