Conservative group sues to block private elections grants to Madison, four other Wisconsin cities

In the lawsuit, which says the grants constitute an impermissible public-private partnership, the plaintiffs claim the group has progressive leanings and points out that cities chosen by CTCL to receive funding show "high rates of progressive voters." The majority of voters in all five Wisconsin cities voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

One of the claims in the lawsuit is that the National Voter Registration Act, dubbed the "Motor Voter Act," preempts CTCL's grants. The act, passed in 1993, requires states to allow individuals to register to vote at the same time that they apply for a driver's license. However, Wisconsin is one of a handful of states exempt from the act.

CTCL announced this summer that $250 million in grant funds would be made available to local elections officials ahead of the November election. Funds could be used for expanding voter education and outreach, recruiting and training poll workers, supporting in-person and mail voting and maintaining safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CTCL will provide grants to local election jurisdictions across the country to help ensure you have the staffing, training, and equipment necessary so this November every eligible voter can participate in a safe and timely way and have their vote counted," according to the group's website.