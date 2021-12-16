Conservative group ranks Wisconsin 8th in nation for election security, integrity

With GOP-led investigations into Wisconsin's 2020 election expected to carry over into next year, a conservative organization on Wednesday ranked the state eighth in the nation in terms of election security and integrity.
The conservative Heritage Foundation ranks Wisconsin tied with South Carolina in eighth place on its election integrity scorecard, which compares state election laws and regulations based on how they impact the security and integrity of the processes based on the foundations best-practices recommendations.
The foundation's ranking comes as Republicans continue to scrutinize how the state's 2020 election was conducted, including the GOP-ordered probe being led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds to Gableman's review, but said earlier this week the investigation, which had initially been planned to be finished this year, will carry over into 2022 and could cost more.
Earlier this year, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul requested a restraining order against Gableman's subpoena seeking a meeting with elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23 on the matter. A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or face jail time.
Vos on Tuesday continued to question whether widespread voter fraud occurred in the state last year despite those claims having been repeatedly debunked.
"Joe Biden won the Electoral College ... that is a fact," Vos told the State Journal, but added later: "Do I believe that there was enough fraud to have caused a different outcome? We'll never know, because we have no idea.
"We'll have no idea how many people broke the law," Vos said. "So there are a lot of things we will never know the answer to, but the whole point is that we need to make sure that in 2022 we do get those answers and we know that whoever wins in 2022 does so fair and square so we don't have this constant two-year argument saying that the other side cheated."
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.
Gableman's review has largely focused on private election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Republicans say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.
Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
