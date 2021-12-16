Conservative group ranks Wisconsin 8th in nation for election security, integrity

Vos on Tuesday continued to question whether widespread voter fraud occurred in the state last year despite those claims having been repeatedly debunked.

"Joe Biden won the Electoral College ... that is a fact," Vos told the State Journal, but added later: "Do I believe that there was enough fraud to have caused a different outcome? We'll never know, because we have no idea.

"We'll have no idea how many people broke the law," Vos said. "So there are a lot of things we will never know the answer to, but the whole point is that we need to make sure that in 2022 we do get those answers and we know that whoever wins in 2022 does so fair and square so we don't have this constant two-year argument saying that the other side cheated."

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.