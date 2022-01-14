Conservative group questions legality of race-based guidance for COVID-19 treatment

A conservative law firm is challenging guidance issued last month by SSM Health directing Wisconsin physicians to distribute COVID-19 treatments based on multiple factors including race and ethnicity, saying the directive is discriminatory.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a nonprofit conservative law firm founded in 2011, sent a letter on Friday to SSM Health's president and CEO Laura Kaiser questioning a risk scoring calculator used by the St. Louis-based health care system when determining a patient's eligibility for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody products (mAbs). SSM Health describes the manufactured antibodies on its website as being "highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening."
In order to be eligible, patients at least 12 years old have to score a minimum of 20 points on a variety of factors, including age and gender, as well as preexisting conditions like diabetes, obesity and asthma. Patients also receive seven points if they list being non-white or Hispanic.
"In other words, non-white patients receive a 7-point head start in your risk scoring calculator and are therefore more likely to receive life-saving medical treatment based solely on the color of their skin," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg and deputy counsel Daniel Lennington wrote in the letter, which was provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. "But having 'non-white' skin color is not a medical condition, co-morbidity, or treatable symptom."
WILL has alleged that the risk calculator is illegal as it discriminates against patients based on race. The group has asked SSM Health, which includes St. Mary’s Hospital and Dean Medical Group in Madison, to immediately suspend its use of the calculator and "develop a new tool that evaluates patients based on their individual health history and symptoms, rather than their race."
Data collected by the state Department of Health Services has highlighted racial and ethnic disparities brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with communities of color experiencing higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths paired with lower vaccination rates.
"Individual choice is not what keeps these communities from being as healthy as possible," according to the state DHS website. "In fact, structural racism and social factors often create barriers and obstacles for many people. Health is influenced not just by your access to quality health care services, research shows it is also impacted by where you work, where you live, how much money you earn, and how much education you have."
DHS data show Hispanic residents have 1.4 times greater case rates when compared to white Wisconsinites. Black residents have 1.8 times greater hospitalization rates and American Indian residents have 1.3 times greater death rates.
SSM Health Wisconsin includes seven hospitals and four affiliates, more than 85 physician clinics, a pharmacy benefit company, 10 nursing homes and an insurance company, Dean Health Plan.
On Wednesday, WILL sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers claiming that the state’s plan to follow federal guidelines when allocating $92.7 million in mortgage assistance grants would be illegal based on the program’s intention to steer federal funds toward people of color as discriminatory.
WILL last year successfully challenged the federal government’s reasoning for allocating federal funds based on race to help end systemic racism for programs related to loans for farmers and business owners.
SSM Health did not immediately provide a response to questions about the scorecard.
