A conservative legal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in state court against Gov. Tony Evers and his administration to rein in some of the broadest veto authority of any governor in the nation.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is requesting the Wisconsin Supreme Court, dominated by conservative-backed justices, to take up its case challenging the governor's use of partial veto authority and therefore reexamine its precedent.
At stake for Evers and future governors is what is currently one of the most powerful veto pens in the country. Even with previously imposed constitutional limits, it gives Wisconsin governors the ability to strike words, numbers and punctuation in both appropriation and non-appropriation text in budget bills to, in some cases, transform the Legislature's original intent.
"This case is not about politics, it's not about personalities, it's about an important principle, and that is the principle of separation of powers, which we believe is not a formal matter or historical artifact, but an important guarantor of liberty," WILL president Rick Esenberg said at a Capitol news conference.
WILL argues Evers violated the state constitution by fundamentally altering the Legislature's policies in the state budget, usurping a power not given to the governor in the state constitution. WILL contended Evers, in approving the state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature with several partial vetos, stripped the appropriation bill of integral language and therefore violated the principle in the state constitution that "legislative power shall be vested in the senate and assembly."
"The issue in this case is whether the governor may use his partial veto authority to accept provisions passed by the legislature while stripping those provisions of all conditions with which the governor may disagree, regardless of how essential those conditions are to the overall law," Esenberg wrote in his brief to the Supreme Court. "Permitting the governor to do so renders him a one-person legislature."
Evers on Monday dismissed the lawsuit.
"It's time for our state to move on," he told reporters. "We had an election last November and apparently the Wisconsin Law and Liberty group doesn't believe that that happened. I'm ready to move on. Apparently they're not."
WILL is targeting four of the governor's 78 partial vetos he made to the state budget when he signed it in early July:
- one that directed $10 million originally meant for replacing school buses toward providing electric vehicle charging stations
- one that altered funds for local government to improve local roads into an unrestricted fund
- one that changed vehicle registration fees for trucks
- another than may have altered tax and regulatory authority for vapor products, such as e-cigarettes
The Legislature has the power to override those vetoes with a two-thirds majority in the Senate and Assembly, a difficult task given Republicans don't command such majorities. Esenberg said a lawsuit is an appropriate means of addressing the issue because it would provide a constitutional fix that would prevent future governors -- Democratic and Republican -- of abusing their power.
Republicans earlier in July already proposed a constitutional amendment to bar Wisconsin governors from using their veto pen to increase spending in budget bills without legislative approval.
The proposal came after Evers during the budget managed to increase spending on K-12 education by $65 million with the stroke of a pen.
The lawsuit WILL filed Wednesday does not address that issue.
The lawsuit comes after Wisconsin voters over recent decades have approved placing limits on the governor's partial veto authority. In 1990, they barred governors from using the so-called "Vanna White" veto to delete phrases, digits, letters and word fragments to create new words and phrases. In 2005, voters approved a constitutional amendment putting an end to a governor's ability to use the veto to create new sentences by combining parts of two or more sentences in an appropriation bill.