Conservative group files lawsuit challenging use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin

A nonprofit conservative law firm has filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court challenging the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of Richard Teigen, of Hartland, and Richard Thom, of Menomonee Falls, challenges the Wisconsin Elections Commission's guidance to election clerks last year on the use of ballot drop boxes leading up to the 2020 election.

In the lawsuit, WILL challenges the state elections commission's interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent. Will has asked the court for declaratory judgement that state law only allows absentee ballots to be cast via the mail or by delivering it in-person to a municipal clerk.

"Wisconsin voters deserve certainty that elections are conducted fairly and in accordance with state law," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement. "But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is giving advice to clerks that is contrary to the law, putting the ballots of countless voters at risk.”