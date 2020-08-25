Conservative group files lawsuit against Tony Evers' second COVID-19 emergency order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A conservative legal group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' current COVID-19 public health emergency, which was used to implement the state's mask mandate.

The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty was filed on behalf of three Wisconsin residents — two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County — in Polk County Circuit Court and sets up the latest legal battle over the governor's attempts to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit alleges that state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not file for an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor's mask mandate.

"Today’s lawsuit is not about mask mandates, it’s about the authority of the governor," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "It’s about how we make laws in this state."

Speaking with reporters last month, Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers’ chief legal counsel, said the new public health emergency is in response to an entirely different situation than what the state faced in March, due in large part to rising positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.