Conservative group files lawsuit against Tony Evers' second COVID-19 emergency order, mask mandate

"Republicans and their allies have tried at every turn to prevent the governor from keeping Wisconsinites healthy and safe," Cudaback said in an email. "From safer at home to the April election and now masks, they’ve filed more lawsuits than they have passed bills during this pandemic."

Speaking with reporters last month, Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers’ chief legal counsel, said the new public health emergency is in response to an entirely different situation than what the state faced in March, due in large part to rising positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.

“We’re in a very different situation than we were before,” Nilsestuen said.

Esenberg said that claim is "completely implausible."

"The COVID pandemic has basically stayed with us," he said. "It’s the same problem today that we had in March."

As of Monday, COVID-19 has killed 1,081 Wisconsinites and infected more than 70,000 people across the state, according to the Department of Health Services.

The WILL lawsuit states that an emergency order can only be extended by the Legislature with a joint resolution, not by the governor. The lawsuit states that Evers' extension of the order "arrogates to the Governor the power to unilaterally make law for an indefinite period of time."