A conservative legal group alleges the Wisconsin Elections Commission has violated a state law requiring updated and accurate voter data by delaying deactivation of voters who may have moved.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the commission alleging the agency is failing to follow state-mandated policies related to "movers," or individuals who report an official government transaction from an address different than their voter registration address.
"State agencies comprised of political appointees and unelected staff do not have the authority to invent or amend policy contrary to state law," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement. "Whatever the intent of the Wisconsin Election Commission’s action, it is illegal and must be remedied immediately."
According to the complaint, Wisconsin is one of 29 states that participates in the Electronic Registration Information Center, which flags movers. The commission then reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
The commission sends notice to the mover at the address listed with their voter registration information. The individual then has 30 days to affirm they live at that address, according to the WILL press release. If the individual fails to confirm their address within the 30-day period, their voter registration status is listed as ineligible.
Last week the commission announced it had mailed letters to approximately 234,000 registered voters who have told another government agency they have moved recently.
A commission press release notes that while 2017 mailings automatically removed voters from the active voter list if they do not respond to the mailing within a month, recipients this year will remain on the active poll list until after the April 2021 Spring Election. At that point, anyone who has not voted or re-registered will have their registration deactivated, the release states.
"We learned some important lessons from our first movers mailing in 2017, and our goal is to make this new mailing simple for voters to use," Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in the release.
WILL officials said they will file a lawsuit if WEC fails to make immediate changes. Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel for WILL, said the hope is the matter is resolved before the February spring primary.
"I think everybody can agree that having accurate voter rolls going into an election are important," WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber said. "It's important to maintain a voter list and make sure it is accurate."