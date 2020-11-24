Conservative group asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to nullify state's presidential election results

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump wants officials to reject absentee ballots without an accompanying absentee application, including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.

By discouraging clerks from removing indefinitely confined voters who no longer meet such criteria, without the voter's permission, the Alliance contends the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a defendant in the potential lawsuit, wasn't following the law.

State statute allows a voter to self-certify as indefinitely confined and, in place of having to provide a photo ID, a witness can sign the ballot envelope to verify the voter’s status. The designation is for voters “confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or are disabled for an indefinite period.”

WEC guidance states that the indefinitely confined status is for individual voters to make based on their circumstances.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose state Department of Justice would defend against the lawsuit, said it seeks to disenfranchise voters.