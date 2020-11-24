Conservative group asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to nullify state's presidential election results

A conservative group with the backing of a conservative legal organization is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to nullify Wisconsin's presidential election results based on a number of grievances as Dane and Milwaukee counties continue their recount effort.
The Wisconsin Voters Alliance, a non-profit consisting of members concerned about elections, along with a number of voters, have petitioned the state's highest court to take their case asking for the presidential election results to be thrown out and the Republican-controlled state Legislature to instead control the election outcome by appointing Wisconsin's presidential electors.
Wisconsin's political parties both chose a slate of electors in October. The political party whose presidential candidate is the certified winner in Wisconsin will get all the state's electoral votes.
President-elect Joe Biden won the state with more than 20,000 votes, according to county canvasses. The result is scheduled to be certified Dec. 1.
The lawsuit was filed by attorney Erick Kaardal, a former Minnesota Republican Party official who also represented Kanye West in his attempt to get on the ballot in the state, makes a number of far-fetched claims about Wisconsin's elections process, some of which are similar to those made by President Donald Trump's campaign in the ongoing recount effort.
Central to the Alliance's lawsuit is the allegation that several Wisconsin cities — Racine, Madison, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Green Bay — unlawfully accepted $6 million from the Mark Zuckerberg-backed Center for Technology and Civic Life to conduct the November election. The Alliance contends that the elections preparations the cities conducted stemming from the $6 million gift were not allowable under state law.
Particularly concerning to the Alliance is the cities' work to promote absentee voting, which they say was an effort to help President-elect Joe Biden's campaign.
The group earlier in the fall filed a separate suit against the elections grants, claiming the money constituted bribery to boost voting in progressive communities, but a federal judge in October rejected their request to block the funding.
The city of Madison said it's confident use of the funds is legal, and has helped large cities address challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alliance also took issue with voters who self-certified as indefinitely confined following the April 7 election and who voted in the presidential election.
Trump wants officials to reject absentee ballots without an accompanying absentee application, including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.
By discouraging clerks from removing indefinitely confined voters who no longer meet such criteria, without the voter's permission, the Alliance contends the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a defendant in the potential lawsuit, wasn't following the law.
State statute allows a voter to self-certify as indefinitely confined and, in place of having to provide a photo ID, a witness can sign the ballot envelope to verify the voter’s status. The designation is for voters “confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or are disabled for an indefinite period.”
WEC guidance states that the indefinitely confined status is for individual voters to make based on their circumstances.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose state Department of Justice would defend against the lawsuit, said it seeks to disenfranchise voters.
"This litigation seeks to disenfranchise every Wisconsinite who voted in the 2020 presidential election," Kaul said. "(The DOJ) will ensure that Wisconsin's presidential electors are selected based on the will of the more than 3 million Wisconsin voters who cast a ballot."
The lawsuit also claims local elections officials, particularly in Milwaukee, unlawfully made efforts to fill in the witness addresses of absentee voters, even though WEC guidance allows them to do so.
Among the lawsuit's other complaints are that election officials didn't do enough to enforce residency requirements on voters or prevent double voting. The lawsuit cites "government data and other evidence" to suggest there were thousands of illegal votes counted, and legal votes not counted, in the election.
The suit claims there were more than 14,000 ballots requested in the name of a Republican by someone else; more than 12,000 legal Republican ballots that were returned but not counted; more than 26,000 votes by electors who voted where they didn't reside; more than 96,000 electors who avoided voter ID by certifying as "indefinitely confined" but weren't; nearly 7,000 out of state residents voting; and more than 200 double votes.
Some of these ballots, the suit says, may overlap.
