Conservation groups wary of bill to ease sale of Wisconsin public lands

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering legislation to make it easier to sell off public lands, raising concerns that the proposal could undermine trust from private donors who’ve helped preserve thousands of acres.

The bill would allow the sale of some lands purchased with Knowles-Nelson Stewardship funds, a program through which the Department of Natural Resources helps local governments and nonprofit organizations preserve land for nature-based use by the public.

Since its creation in 1989, the Knowles-Nelson program has been used to preserve more than 800,000 acres throughout the state, including places like the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Cherokee Marsh.

Current law prohibits the sale of Knowles-Nelson lands without DNR approval, something the agency rarely grants.

Companion bills sponsored by a pair of northern Wisconsin Republicans would allow lands acquired through grants to nonprofit conservation groups and local governments to be sold for private use so long as the state grant is repaid.

Groups including Clean Wisconsin, The Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited and the Wisconsin Bike Fed oppose the bill, which they say would compromise the stewardship program and the state’s outdoor economy.

“It’s a pretty significant departure from where the law stands now,” said Charles Carlin, director of strategic initiatives for Gathering Waters, an alliance of more than 40 private land trusts. “It undermines this incredibly popular conservation program.”

While the bill would require repayment of state grants, there’s no such provision for private donors who often put up half the funds to buy the land or people who sell at below-market prices with the expectation that land will be conserved for the public.

“This bill is really about honoring the commitments we’ve made,” said Peter Burress, government affairs manager for Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

Carlin notes the bill affects just a fraction of Wisconsin’s roughly 6 million acres of public land but would make it harder for conservation groups to help local governments acquire public lands.

Madison Audubon has used Knowles-Nelson funds to protect more than 2,700 acres, including the roughly 700-acre Goose Pond Sanctuary in Arlington. Executive director Matt Reetz said the limitations on future use are essential to securing matching funds.

“It gives people the assurance that the conservation of that land is forever,” Reetz said. “You have that trust.”

Conservation groups also warn the bill could create a perverse incentive to use stewardship funds as low-interest financing for land speculation.

“If you’ve got a park and you conserved it 25 years ago and now the real estate value is 25 times what it was … you can sell it to a developer,” Carlin said.

‘Fear tactics’

The sponsors say they are simply trying to make it easier for grant recipients to get rid of land that no longer meets their needs — “something that’s currently burdensome and rarely ever approved,” said Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Irma.

“No one is required to sell their stewardship land,” said Rep. Calvin Callahan, R-Tomahawk. “We are simply attempting to make it easier for those who no longer need the land for their own conservancy goals.”

The DNR estimates about 10 properties would be sold off each year if the bill is passed.

DNR spokesperson Sarah Hoye said the agency has not approved the sale of any land bought with Knowles-Nelson funds but has approved some land swaps in cases where the land was subject to eminent domain or otherwise sold to a utility or the state Department of Transportation.

Under the bill, a county or other landowner would simply have to notify the agency, pay back the grant with interest and keep the land open until it’s sold.

In comments submitted to an Assembly committee last week, Felzkowski said her office has “received an influx” of calls from people concerned she is “gutting” the stewardship program.

“This is incredibly far from the truth, and we’re extremely disappointed with these fear tactics,” said Felzkowski, who accused opponents of being more concerned with “protecting their business” than preserving healthy ecosystems.

Boy Scout site

Collin Driscoll, an aide to Felzkowksi, said the bill was drafted in response to a request from Langlade County, which is seeking to sell part of a former Boy Scout camp it bought about five years ago with Knowles-Nelson funds.

County Administrator Jason Hilger said the board wants the option to sell some of the 652 acres to fund improvements on the rest.

“I understand some (people) may not like what we’re proposing,” Hilger said. “Why couldn’t we sell a few lots to help develop the rest of the property?”

There are better ways to patch local budgets, said Mike Kuhr, state council chair for Wisconsin Trout Unlimited. “Selling off public lands is a short-term fix, an economic band-aid that robs future generations of their outdoor recreation rights and prevents the expansion of our sustainable outdoor recreation economy.”

