Conservation efforts, pandemic shutdowns contribute to steady drop in Madison water use

In spite of the obsessive handwashing that helped define 2020, the Madison Water Utility said Thursday water usage continued a six-year decline, bringing the city to its lowest level since 1966.

The public utility said 8.7 billion gallons of water were pumped last year, down from the 8.97 billion gallons drawn in 2019 from an underground aquifer that feeds the city. The steady drop is water usage was celebrated by city officials Thursday, who attribute the recent trend to long-running conservation efforts as well as dips in water usage this spring because pandemic-related shutdowns.

"It might seem counter-intuitive for an organization that is completely funded by water rates to encourage people to use less, but we are stewards of this critical resource," Amy Barrilleaux, spokesperson for the utility, said at a weekly city news conference.

Barrilleaux said the decline over the past six years can be attributed to things like higher-efficiency toilets and appliances, wetter summers, and the loss of some industrial customers like Oscar Meyer.

But the utility also noticed a "moderate dip" in the spring corresponding with the UW-Madison campus closing — the utility's biggest consumer — and the statewide "safer at home" order issued by Gov. Tony Evers that shuttered "nonessential" businesses, Barrilleaux said.