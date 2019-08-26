U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who has served his northern Wisconsin district for more than 8 years, has announced he will resign.
The Wausau Republican said he intends to step down from his post Sept. 23 due to complications with his baby due in late October.
"After eight and a half years, the time has come for me to focus more on the reason we fight these battles – family," Duffy said in a post on social media. "Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now."
Duffy, 47, has represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District since 2011 following the retirement of Democratic U.S. Rep. David Obey.
Duffy's current term expires in 2021. Gov. Tony Evers must call a special election to fill the seat once Duffy resigns. The election must occur within 92 to 122 days of the governor's order for an election.
Duffy, a rising star in the Republican Party, has been shortlisted as a potential candidate for governor or U.S. Senate in 2022. In a statement, Wisconsin GOP chairman Andrew Hitt said he and the party are "extremely grateful for his years of service and friendship."
So far, no candidates have come forward expressing their intention to run. Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, is considered a potential Republican candidate for the deeply red district.
Another potential Republican is Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon. As for Democrats, Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, resides in the district and try for the seat. So could Margaret Engebretson, the Democrat and navy veteran who lost to Duffy in 2018.
Tiffany didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
This story will be updated.