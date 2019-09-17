U.S. Representative Mark Pocan has asked for further testing on the noise impact F-35 jets would have on residents near Truax Field's Air National Guard base.
In a Tuesday statement, Pocan, D-Madison, requested the U.S. Air Force coordinate with the 115th Fighter Wing, which is stationed at Traux, to test the flight pattern of the F-35s.
“As I hear from more members of the community, it has been brought to my attention that the noise impact is difficult to assess due to the Air Force’s use of the Day, Night, Average Sound Level (DNL) metric,” Pocan said in the statement. "Specifically, the Air Force should conduct a take-off and landing of the F-16 and the F-35 planes so community members will have a more accurate understanding of the noise impact from the F-35 mission.”
Madison's Truax Field has been identified as a preferred site for a squadron of 20 F-35 jets.
The potential new mission for Truax’s 115th Fighter Wing would bring dozens of new jobs and assure the long-term viability of the base, but also increased noise levels to homes, especially in areas with low-income housing units.
The Air Force's draft environmental impact statement estimates about 1,000 additional households around the airport would be subject to an average daily noise level from the jets above 65 decibels, or about as loud as a nearby vacuum cleaner.
But that represents an average of all airplane noise in the area over 24 hours. During the few seconds the jets take to pass overhead, the noise can reach 110 decibels or more -- about 16 times louder than a vacuum cleaner -- the equivalent of being at a loud rock concert or standing next to a car horn.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, former governors Scott Walker and Jim Doyle and state lawmakers have supported securing the F-35s, which they say would keep the Madison base viable and ward off the possibility of a future base closing.
The deadline for public comment is Sept. 27 and the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force is expected to make a final decision early next year.
If approved, the first F-35 jets could arrive as soon as 2023.