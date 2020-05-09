× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After pulling off one pandemic election, local clerks in the sprawling northwestern Wisconsin 7th Congressional District are preparing to do it again in a matter of days.

In a seat that stretches from the Minnesota-Wisconsin border to the UP, spanning 21 full counties and parts of five others, voter outreach has never been easy. But trying to mobilize supporters in the vast district — the largest of the state’s eight — during the COVID-19-period special election is even more difficult.

Both Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany, of Minocqua, and Democratic Wausau School Board president Tricia Zunker have had to put aside traditional shoe-leather campaigning for the bulk of the lead-up to the general election and rely more heavily on their virtual contact operations.

The transition came after both candidates won contested primaries in February for the seat that was vacated by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who unexpectedly stepped down in September after holding the seat for eight years. The winner of Tuesday’s race will again have to face election in November for a full two-year term.

Tiffany was first elected to the state Legislature in 2010 and was involved in a successful push to end the so-called “moratorium” on sulfide mining in Wisconsin and has championed other issues as chair of the Senate Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry Committee. Zunker, an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is the first Native American woman to run for Congress in the state since 1992, per media reports, when Ada Deer lost to Republican Scott Klug.

While the candidates made some connections with voters before the state enacted its “safer at home” policy at the end of March, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller wrote in an email the pair have sought to rely on media and broadcast “a significant number of TV ads” to reach people.

Given that both are also elected officials, “a portion of the electorate knows one or both candidates,” he added.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With the contenders unable to make keynote appearances at knitting groups, chambers of commerce or local rotary clubs, 7th Congressional District Republican Party chair Jeff Miller said more of an emphasis was being put on digital, paid ads, conference calls, emails and a ramp-up in texting and television and print media.

While chasing absentee ballots and ensuring voters turn them in has always been part of campaigning, he said that “because it’s a larger portion of the vote now, it takes (on) more significance.”

Among the individual campaigns and their supporting state political parties, the strategy is similar.

Zunker in an interview Friday said the campaign has held virtual listening sessions, a roundtable conversation to find out how people were being affected by COVID-19 and a Facebook town hall event, all while making “just a lot of phone calls” to potential voters and maintaining a strong social media presence and email list.

“There’s just some things you can’t replace, to be able to look people in the eye and have a conversation,” she said, adding: “I prefer campaigning in person absolutely. But I am very proud of how well we’ve taken on this virtual campaign.”

Meanwhile, state Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said officials have hosted hundreds of virtual trainings in the last few weeks leading up to the election, covering virtual organizing, phone banking, texting and relational organizing.

While she acknowledged that Get Out the Vote efforts in rural areas “is generally tougher,” she noted that “having a presence in the community certainly helps.”

“While an all-virtual organizing model may mean we technically contact more voters, face-to-face canvassing is still our most effective form of voter persuasion,” she wrote in an email, adding: “Though of course, that's no longer true in the age of Coronavirus.”

Tiffany’s campaign wasn’t immediately available for comment. But Trump Victory, a combination of the president’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, has also worked to engage with 7th CD voters while holding a series of virtual trainings in the lead-up to the special election.

Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson, who spoke at a May 2 virtual Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training with 35 Madison participants, said officials have “seamlessly transitioned to a more virtual, tech-oriented campaign” that’s establishing relationships with people remotely.

“It’s a very important transition as we head into the special election in the 7th District because a lot of those places were difficult to hit doors anyway, so it’s important to be able to reach people online and get information to them,” he said on the call, which the Cap Times listened in on.

During a normal election, Miller, the 7th CD Republican Party chair, said voter outreach has “always been challenging” with the exception of a few big municipalities — Wausau and Superior among them. But the bulk of the population is in townships or outlying areas with sometimes a half-mile of space between one door and the next.

“That’s why we really like yard signs in the 7th CD and the national campaigns don’t understand that,” Miller said.

The district, carried by President Donald Trump in 2016, was previously held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Obey before Duffy won election in 2010 during a nationwide Republican wave.

As with the April 7 election, some 250 Wisconsin National Guard troops will serve as poll workers for Tuesday’s election, the state announced Friday. More than 2,000 troops worked the polls statewide last month.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.