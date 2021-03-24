Congress tackles military sexual assault, but again ignores problems within the National Guard

Stephany Juzwiak, whose alleged sexual assault while serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard was documented in the Cap Times/Journal Sentinel investigation, said she was asked to testify Wednesday by Gillibrand’s staff but declined because she was told the National Guard was not a focus of the hearing.

The Guard’s problems should not be left out of the national discussion on stopping sexual assault and retaliation in the military, she said.

“I agree that there are many problems still in active duty, but there are way more and bigger issues in the Guard because they always get forgotten about, so they get away with everything,” she said.

Eugene Fidell, who studies military justice at Yale Law School, testified Wednesday for structural change to the military’s justice system. In an earlier interview with the Cap Times, he said that less is known about how military justice is administered by state National Guard commanders.