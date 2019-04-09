Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald Tuesday said the Senate will not confirm any of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet secretaries as a court clarifies whether several high-profile Walker appointees can return to work.
"I think some of those cabinet members could be in trouble," Fitzgerald told reporters.
Fitzgerald's comments after the Senate's floor session put the status of several members of the new governor's cabinet in question and represent the latest development in an ongoing legal battle over controversial laws Republicans passed in December limiting the powers of the governor and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Fitzgerald's plans to delay secretary confirmation comes after Evers in recent weeks declined to re-appoint 15 board members installed by former Gov. Scott Walker after a Dane County Judge vacated 82 of them because the Senate confirmed them during an extraordinary session he deemed illegal.
In an “extraordinary session” in December, Republicans in the state Legislature pushed through laws curbing the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, and additionally confirmed 82 board appointments Walker had previously made.
Fitzgerald's comments came after Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, chastised Republicans for choosing not to confirm the secretaries although most of them have received hearings. In Wisconsin, cabinet secretaries remain in place unless the Senate rejects them. So far, only two cabinet secretaries have received push back from Republicans: Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.
The more high-profile members Evers removed include Scott Beightol, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s pick for the UW System Board of Regents, and Ellen Nowak, who served as commissioner of the Public Service Commission.
Fitzgerald said he had asked Maggie Gau, Evers' chief of staff, to drop the administration's plans to not re-appoint the 15 Walker board members, warning her that it such a move wouldn't sit well with Republican senators.
"It was going to cause a lot of hurt feelings, and it has," Fitzgerald said, adding that Nowak is beloved by many in the Republican caucus.