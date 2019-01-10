Almost a year after officials started discussing the fate of a Confederate monument in a Madison cemetery, the 112-year-old marker dedicated to Confederate soldiers has been removed.
The large, stone monument stood in a section of Forest Hill Cemetery where about 140 Confederate soldiers are buried, known as Confederate Rest. The marker, which lists the names of the dead prisoners-of-war, was removed on Friday, Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in an email to City Council members.
He said the monument has been donated to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, which was one of two organizations -- the other being the Wisconsin Historical Society -- the city intended to offer the monument to as part of authorizing its removal.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the monument for the northernmost Confederate graveyard. It was installed in 1906.
In April, City Council members, on a voice vote, backed the removal of the monument, which has sometimes been referred to as a cenotaph. Some argued the United Daughters of the Confederacy is part of the "Lost Cause" movement in which the Confederate cause is painted in a romantic, heroic way that minimizes the role of slavery in the Civil War.
Prior to the council vote, two city commissions supported the monument's retention with signage being added to the graveyard to give it historical context, while a third commission backed the removal.
The city's Landmarks Commission, though, temporarily put a halt to the plan in August after it denied an application to remove the monument from the Near West Side cemetery at 1 Speedway Road, which has been designated a national landmark. But that decision was overturned by the City Council on a 16-2 vote in October, clearing the way for removal.
Not all of the monument is gone from Confederate Rest. The structure's base remains in the cemetery. Knepp said in the email it would be costly to pursue a permit from the State Historic Preservation Office to disturb the cemetery's ground in order to extract the base.
The base of the monument, which is made from granite, is estimated to weigh more than 4,000 pounds, according to a Madison memorial design business.
"Even with the time and money, there was no certainty that the permit would be issued," Knepp said.
Instead, the top two portions of the monument were taken off the base and brought to the Veterans Museum at 30 W Mifflin St on Capitol Square, Knepp said. The top-most portion listed 132 names of Confederate soldiers, who died at Camp Randall when it was used as a Union military base.
The middle section stated: "Erected in loving memory by United Daughters of Confederacy to Mrs. Alice Whiting Waterman and her boys," a reference to the woman who had maintained the graves and is also buried in Confederate Rest. Nothing is inscribed in the base.
"I ordered staff to efficiently and safely remove the upper two portions and dispose of them as authorized by the Common Council. My intent at this time is to let this issue rest here," Knepp said.
In August 2017, Mayor Paul Soglin ordered a smaller stone monument with a plaque just outside the borders of the graveyard be removed. That monument, placed in 1982, described the dead as "valiant Confederate soldiers" and "unsung heroes."
Soglin's call to get rid of the plaque came after a protest over a Confederate statue in Virginia that involved white supremacists resulted in a counter-protester being killed and several others injured. The city began to explore the fate of the larger monument at Soglin's behest last January.