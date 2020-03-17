'Community spread’ of COVID-19 in Dane County confirmed

In an interview with the Cap Times last week, UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones said social distancing, or “cocooning," would require community cooperation and could be key to avoid overburdening the health care system with too many critical cases at once.

“If everybody stays home, and the people who are already infected don't give it to each other, don't give it to any new people for the two weeks, then we've put a real dent in the exponential growth rate of new cases, and we can kind of get a handle on what we already have, before we start retransmitting it through the population again,” she said.

At the state level, health officials said Monday they had heard from people who had contracted the virus but didn’t have a travel history or exposure to a previously known case, indicating for the first time the illness was “likely” spreading in Wisconsin communities.