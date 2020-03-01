Community leaders seek to replace 'barely humane' men's homeless shelter

How to help

To learn more about the independent steering committee studying a new men's homeless shelter or to volunteer to help, contact project manager Susan Schmitz at 608-516-2562 or sschmitz0127@gmail.com.

Nonprofit Porchlight Inc., which operates the men's homeless shelter system, is always seeking volunteers and organizations to help serve meals, as well as donations to support people in shelter and housing, operations or special projects.

For groups interested in purchasing, preparing and serving meals, contact Karla Thennes at 608-257-2534 ext. 14 or kthennes@porchlightinc.org. To donate to the shelter or to get more information about ways to give, visit www.porchlightinc.org/donate or send checks payable to Porchlight to 306 N. Brooks St.

Those interested in donating items can review Porchlight’s wish list at www.porchlightinc.org/donate-items. For example, the shelter is looking to build a ramp to make the current facility accessible for those with physical disabilities. Checks should say “shelter ramp” on the memo line.