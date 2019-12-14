Community Development Authority postpones vote on armed security guards at Madison public housing sites

The CDA pursued armed security guards because they are required to complete additional training than unarmed guards.

“In the security profession, that really brings you to a different level of performance,” Rakowski said. “We really want a high-level performing, dedicated security officer at each property.”

Rakowski shared anecdotal stories of CDA tenants requesting security during this past year when no contract was in place. Some Madison residents expressed the opposite view at Thursday’s meeting.

Gretchen Sager, who identified herself as a tenant of CDA property, asked the board to use the money that would be allocated for armed security toward building more affordable housing or improving existing public housing.

“We don’t want these armed guards in our homes,” Sager said. “Probably a better use of these funds would be to, at least in my building, is have the basement storage that was promised to us when I moved in or actually having a common room.”

Sheray Wallace, a director of the Meadowood Health Office in Meadowridge Library, said tenants do not need to be “under a watchful eye with a gun.”

“What people need is to be respected, to have resources,” Wallace said. “If we do anything, let’s put some resources in these communities where there is lacking, not security guards that don’t have a lot of training.”

