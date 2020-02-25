Committee to vote on changes to Legislature's human resources office

A committee is set to vote on changes that would hand more responsibility to the Legislature's human resources office and place that office under the control of the Republican-dominated committee.

The changes, which could get a nod from the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Legislative Organization no later than Wednesday, would place the legislative human resources office under the direction of JCLO, led by co-chairmen Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton.

The modifications, if passed, would maintain that the human resources office should be strictly nonpartisan.

They would also direct the human resources office to handle the payroll of several service agencies with a combined workforce of well over 100 people, and would give the office an additional four full time positions to handle the extra workload. Human resources staff — currently about three full time employees — currently report to the Assembly and Senate chief clerks, who report to legislative leaders.