Committee shelves proposal to raise pay for Madison’s non-union employees

These rules outline a more narrow definition of essential workers and does not prioritize premium pay to low- and moderate-income workers.

“In short, the resolution would not provide premium pay only to those city employees who have experienced a heightened risk by being physically present at work, regularly interacting with the public or coworkers, or physically handling items that are handled by the public or coworkers,” Haas said in the memo.

In an attempt to ease these concerns, Carter proposed some changes to the original proposal to include these payments as government services — one of four categories of spending eligible under the federal guidelines.

But Haas still wasn’t convinced.

“My concern is this would be a new expenditure that was not in place and was therefore not eliminated by a loss in revenue,” Haas said. “I would still be concerned that we may run into some issue here with whether it’s an allowable intent.”

If the city did spend money on a use that’s not allowed by the U.S. Treasury guidelines, the federal government could conduct an audit and require the city to pay back those funds.