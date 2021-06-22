Committee shelves proposal to raise pay for Madison’s non-union employees

A proposal by some Madison City Council members to offer a one-time stimulus payment using pandemic aid for Madison general employees is off the table following concerns that the proposal may be inconsistent with federal guidelines.
The resolution proposed using $4.5 million of the $47.2 million the city is getting through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus package for one-time, $2,661 payments to all general municipal employees in 2021.
Supporters of the resolution argued these employees provide essential services and should receive the same 3.75% pay increase that police officers and firefighters received this year.
“I’m really looking at the fact that our government workers have really taken the toll or the heavy burden on not only what happened last year with COVID but also in wages,” Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, said. “A one time stimulus will not make them whole but will definitely benefit them.”
However, City Attorney Michael Haas explained in a memo ahead of the Finance Committee’s meeting Monday that the resolution doesn’t meet standards outlined in the U.S. Department of Treasury rules on how to use the federal coronavirus relief aid.
These rules outline a more narrow definition of essential workers and does not prioritize premium pay to low- and moderate-income workers.
“In short, the resolution would not provide premium pay only to those city employees who have experienced a heightened risk by being physically present at work, regularly interacting with the public or coworkers, or physically handling items that are handled by the public or coworkers,” Haas said in the memo.
In an attempt to ease these concerns, Carter proposed some changes to the original proposal to include these payments as government services — one of four categories of spending eligible under the federal guidelines.
But Haas still wasn’t convinced.
“My concern is this would be a new expenditure that was not in place and was therefore not eliminated by a loss in revenue,” Haas said. “I would still be concerned that we may run into some issue here with whether it’s an allowable intent.”
If the city did spend money on a use that’s not allowed by the U.S. Treasury guidelines, the federal government could conduct an audit and require the city to pay back those funds.
Ultimately, the Finance Committee recommended placing the proposal on file without prejudice — a formal way of shelving the resolution. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway acknowledged the frustration of these stimulus payments not falling under the federal rules.
“I understand the desire here, but I just don’t think there’s a way to do what this resolution and what this amendment wants to do with ARPA money,” she said.
Rhodes-Conway plans to introduce a resolution that outlines pay increases for general municipal employees through 2024.
“Our city employees have done a really, really incredible job over the past year and they really are Team City,” Rhodes-Conway said at a press briefing June 17. “They are why we are able to continue to provide essential services in our community throughout this entire pandemic.”
Rhodes-Conway said she hopes her proposal will be a “responsible compromise” that doesn’t strain the city’s budget too much.
Pay raises for general municipal employees have not kept pace with other employee groups, such as police officers and firefighters, that are represented by unions. The decision not to provide cost of living increases for general employees in 2021 was made before the American Rescue Plan was announced, according to the resolution that was shelved Monday.
General municipal employees received raises of 3.25% in 2019 and 3.25% for 2020. Police and firefighters received raises of 2.5% in June 2019, 3.25% for 2020 and 3.75% for 2021 and the Teamsters Local Union 695 received a 2% increase in 2019, 2% in December 2019, 2.5% in June 2020, and 2.5% in June 2021.
Pandemic relief aid
Also at the meeting, committee members signed off on Rhodes-Conway’s proposal to spend $47.2 million in federal pandemic aid.
Her plan includes spending $22.8 million on community services like affordable housing, homelessness, violence prevention and youth engagement, resources for undocumented residents and seniors, and supports for small businesses.
It also would allocate $24.4 million over the next two years to maintain government services after unprecedented revenue losses.
The resolution that gained support on Monday would amend the 2021 adopted operating and capital budgets to appropriate a total of $8.26 immediate community needs. The remaining $14.3 million would be appropriated in next year’s budget.
Rhodes-Conway said she wanted to prioritize getting funds out into the community as soon as possible and goals that individual alders shared with her during one-on-one conversations.
“This is really designed to be the high level framework to get a few things going that we want to see happen quickly and then to expect that we will see a number of other pieces move through over time,” Rhodes-Conway said.
