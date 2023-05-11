A Dane County committee has recommended Denver firm Sasaki’s proposal to redesign the Lake Monona waterfront.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee moved forward with the recommendation, which will now go to city officials, who will begin negotiations for a contract with Sasaki. A detailed master plan encompassing the waterfront construction and other elements of the John Nolen Drive area is tentatively set to be put forth by the end of September.

Committee chair Allen Arntsen says he’s looking forward to a “very robust” public engagement process once plans take shape with the firm, involving private stakeholders, city officials, members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and others with ties to the project.

Complicating the timeline are other construction projects in the waterfront area. Madison recently received federal funding for construction on John Nolen Drive, a project that Mike Sturm, a landscape architect with the Madison Parks Division, says the city’s Engineering Division is looking to begin work on in 2025.

With the John Nolen Drive project running parallel to the work on the waterfront, Sturm brought up the idea of associating the two, allowing the master plan currently in the works to inform the process the causeway construction would follow. Ideally, he said, disruption to traffic and surrounding businesses would take place within one block of time rather than being spread out over multiple periods with downtime in between.

“We really need to have an adopted master plan in early 2024,” he said. “To enact a construction project, we have to go through a whole other level of design development, much more detail.”

Pre-construction preparations will include soil borings, which test soil composition, state-level permits, and investigations into lake bottom conditions.

“That’s why we need so much time to make improvements along the causeway,” said Sturm. “There’s a lot of work that needs to happen to prepare a construction project.”

“There’s a tension here between wanting to get it done in connection with the road construction and giving enough time so that it’s done well,” added Arntsen. “It’s doing a lot of work in a hurry.”

While the committee has made its recommendation, for its members, work is far from over. In upcoming meetings, the group will consider the scope of services, revise drafts of the master plan as they come, and introduce the finalized plan to the board. Currently, the body’s last meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.

An open collaboration between Sasaki, Madison officials, members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and other stakeholders will be taken into consideration in the drafting process, which will include a public presentation component in August.

The presentations, too, proved somewhat problematic for some committee members, with Chandra Miller Fienen questioning the effectiveness of outreach efforts at that time of year.

“A lot of people are gone, schedules are wonky,” said Miller Fienen. “That’s a really hard month to do public outreach.”

Discussions at the committee’s April 26 meeting led members to revise their votes on finalists Sasaki, James Corner Field Operations, and Agency Landscape and Planning. In doing so, scores only slightly shifted, with Sasaki again emerging as the favorite.

Gaining the popular vote among community survey respondents, Sasaki’s “Voices of the Lake” design emerged as the favorite of the three finalists among members of the committee, with two of its 13 members ranking it No. 1 in initial votes.

Characterized by its emphasis on green infrastructure, Sasaki’s design has been applauded for its attention to the lake’s health, the variety of activities it would offer visitors, and its attention to the Ho-Chunk Nation’s history in the area.

Despite all the factors that remain to be seen, Arntsen says it feels good to have come this far, and he’s looking forward to seeing Sasaki’s design come to life on the lakefront.

“It was a big job, it was something the city hadn’t done before, so we were a little bit making it up as we went along,” said Arntsen. “I think that there’s been a really good process getting the public input, getting the public on board. It feels really good.”