Committee recommends Barbara Vedder as interim 12th District Madison City Council member

The Madison City Council’s Executive Committee is recommending Barbara Vedder be appointed to serve on an interim basis representing the 12th District after a monthlong vacancy.

The seat has been vacant since Dec. 1 after Ald. Syed Abbas resigned to spend more time with his family.

Per city ordinances, there are two ways to fill the vacancy: Selecting from a pool of residents applying to the interim position, or seeking applications from previous City Council or Dane County Board members who reside in the 12th District and have no intentions of running in the April election, when voters will select someone to serve in the role for a full term.

The City Council chose the latter at Dec. 13’s committee meeting.

Vedder was a City Council member from 1995 to 2001 and a member of the County Board from 2006 to 2010.

Vedder said during her interview one thing she wants to pursue has to do with home health care services. “People like myself cannot find people to help them as caregivers,” she said.

The committee also considered appointing former 12th District council member Dorothy Borchardt. Borchardt served from 1993 to 2003 before retiring and founding the Warner Park Community Recreation Center-Circle of Friends.

Prior to the council’s Dec. 13 meeting, there were four applicants for the position from residents, but council members voted to not move forward with interviews to avoid creating an unfair incumbent advantage in the April elections. Three out of the four had planned to run, according to council President Keith Furman.

The council will vote on the appointment at its Jan. 17 meeting, but still has the option of leaving the position vacant.