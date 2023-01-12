Committee recommends Barbara Vedder as interim 12th District Madison City Council member

The Madison City Council’s Executive Committee is recommending Barbara Vedder be appointed to serve on an interim basis representing the 12th District after a monthlong vacancy.
The seat has been vacant since Dec. 1 after Ald. Syed Abbas resigned to spend more time with his family.
Per city ordinances, there are two ways to fill the vacancy: Selecting from a pool of residents applying to the interim position, or seeking applications from previous City Council or Dane County Board members who reside in the 12th District and have no intentions of running in the April election, when voters will select someone to serve in the role for a full term.
The City Council chose the latter at Dec. 13’s committee meeting.
Vedder was a City Council member from 1995 to 2001 and a member of the County Board from 2006 to 2010.
Vedder said during her interview one thing she wants to pursue has to do with home health care services. “People like myself cannot find people to help them as caregivers,” she said.
The committee also considered appointing former 12th District council member Dorothy Borchardt. Borchardt served from 1993 to 2003 before retiring and founding the Warner Park Community Recreation Center-Circle of Friends.
Prior to the council’s Dec. 13 meeting, there were four applicants for the position from residents, but council members voted to not move forward with interviews to avoid creating an unfair incumbent advantage in the April elections. Three out of the four had planned to run, according to council President Keith Furman.
The council will vote on the appointment at its Jan. 17 meeting, but still has the option of leaving the position vacant.
Dissolving the town of Madison
Twenty years after getting final approval for the plan, the Town of Madison is dissolving.
Spending up 6%; city's bill on average home to increase by $110.97 to $2,899.30 next year.
A new trash and recycling schedule will begin on Monday for nearly 9,000 West Side homes, the Madison Streets Division said this week.
The municipalities have long been planning for the change, which will involve about 6,236 residents and 502 acres with an assessed value of $469 million on Oct. 31, 2022.
Several council members could face each other in spring 2023, while other districts won't have incumbents in the next election under a map adopted Tuesday.
The city may lease the town of Madison's fire station on Fish Hatchery Road rent free for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services while it renovates and expands its own fire station nearby on West Badger Road.
The Madison mayor’s proposal relies on federal American Rescue Plan funding and would bring the smallest increase in property taxes since 2003.
"This isn't the normal way of doing this," said Dan Rolfs, the city's community development project manager. "But this isn't a normal situation."
A major overhaul of the Alliant Energy Center that would upgrade current facilities and introduce new, private development has moved another s…
Leaders from the cities had discussions Monday and Wednesday on accelerating the town's absorption, now scheduled under a three-way agreement for Oct. 31, 2022, as well as changes to the final boundaries and fiscal matters.
The discussions follow unsuccessful attempts by the cities over the past two years to accelerate the town's demise.
Moving dissolution of the town of Madison up from 2022 could help Madison and Fitchburg address problems in the town's economically disadvantaged areas and could expedite redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.
