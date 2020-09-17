Committee extends suspension of unemployment work search requirements

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19-related rule waiving the need to actively search for work while collecting unemployment benefits has been extended by a state rules committee.

With little discussion on Thursday, the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules approved 60-day extensions to a handful of suspensions to departmental rules. One of the suspended rules, administered by the Department of Workforce Development, traditionally requires those collecting unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for employment.

The work search rule suspension was originally passed in a COVID-19 response package signed by Gov. Tony Evers in April. Rules were suspended to allow more flexibility in the state's unemployment insurance process and to allow easier access to benefits amid the pandemic.

Another suspension, which waives interest in some circumstances for employers facing reimbursement financing for delinquent payments due to COVID-19, also was extended by the committee on Thursday.