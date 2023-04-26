Following its emergence as the top choice of over 2,000 Madison residents surveyed, Denver firm Sasaki’s proposal was identified by a Dane County committee Wednesday as the frontrunner among three finalists to redesign the Lake Monona waterfront.

In preliminary scoring, 12 of 13 members of the Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee ranked Sasaki’s design first, with the firm averaging 82.5 points out of 100.

Characterized by its emphasis on green infrastructure, Sasaki’s “Voices of the Lake” design would implement features such as a rain garden, wetlands and a habitat for amphibians. Committee members praised Sasaki’s design for its attention to the lake’s health, as well as the diversity of activities it could offer to visitors, both outlined as priorities in the county’s lakefront redesign challenge.

“The things that we had asked for in the beginning ... they stayed with it all the way through,” said committee member Janice Rice. “They had real specifics and you could tell that they had done their homework.”

The design also divides the area between Olin Park and Williamson Street into four districts: “Law Park Ledge,” “Lake Lounge,” “Community Causeway” and “Olin Overlook.” Each district would provide visitors with a different experience, from a new bridge system to updated bicycle and foot paths.

In second place, Agency Landscape + Planning’s “Reviving Lake Monona” proposal would interact similarly with its natural surroundings, improving water quality through its restoration of shoreline ecology as well as bringing pedestrians closer to the waterfront with improved paths. The plan would split the area into three districts: a “City District,” to transform the space surrounding the convention center; a “Causeway District” featuring a boardwalk; and a “Park District,” featuring a shoreline marsh and fishing and overlook areas.

James Corner Field Operations’ “The Wild Lakeshore” proposal would bring more greenery to John Nolen Drive, connecting the city to the lake by adding green crossings and decking over the street. It would also “re-wild” the waterfront, aimed at improving lake health and water quality.

As part of its green initiative, the proposal would also develop four parks centered around piers. With a pier extending from Lake Street, “Law Park North” would reshape the lake edge, boasting a dog run as well as an outdoor event space. On the other side of Monona Terrace, “Law Park South” would feature a pier extending from Hamilton Street, as well as multiple areas for beach access, including boardwalks and food stands.

Committee members were advised by chair Allen Arntsen that ahead of a final vote on May 8, scores and rankings could be revised.

While the three firms in consideration are separated by fewer than 20 points, Arntsen noted that once votes are cast, scores are “absolute” down to a tenth of a point.

Arntsen also cited a high level of public input in the decision-making process, calling the response from the community “spectacular.”

In survey results released earlier this month, just under half of those responding ranked Sasaki first in each of the questions posed by the survey and gave the plan high scores when asked whether it promoted sustainability and created equitable access for all. Sasaki ranked especially high when respondents were asked to consider whether its plan reflected the Ho-Chunk Nation’s cultural connection to the land.

The committee will meet again on May 8 to cast final votes.

