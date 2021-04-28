Committee backs $2M in Dane County money for Monona to buy San Damiano Friary

Ahead of a decision next week at the Monona City Council to borrow $8.6 million for purchasing the lakeside San Damiano Friary property, a Dane County committee Wednesday backed putting $2 million in county money toward the project.
The county's Park Commission unanimously supported the financial contribution to help Monona buy the 10-acre parcel of land from the Saint Norbert Abbey, which has owned the prime real estate on the edge of Lake Monona for decades.
Dane County Board Sup. Sarah Smith, whose 24th District encompasses Monona and parts of Madison, said making the property public, which has more than 1,000 feet of shoreline, wouldn't just be a benefit to Monona but the county as a whole.
"Preserving this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Smith told the Park Commission, which met in person outdoors at the county-owned Lake View Hill Park on Madison's North Side.
On Monday, the Monona City Council is expected to vote on issuing $8.6 million in bonds for the purchase — the price the city and the Norbertines agreed upon last year.
Bryan Gadow, city administrator for Monona, said the county's $2 million might not be in city hands before the anticipated June 1 closing. If the county's cut is ultimately approved, the money would go to buying down the bonds to $6.6 million, he said.
Largely undeveloped, the property at 4123 Monona Dr. also is home to the Frank Allis house, which was originally constructed in 1888.
The land and house were deeded to the De Pere-based St. Norbert Abbey in 1929 and was used as a place of study for budding Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to a Detroit-based Catholic religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests. That’s when it became known as the San Damiano Friary.
The last priest moved out of the home in 2015.
The county's $2 million contribution will go before another committee Thursday. Smith expects the full County Board to vote on the proposal next week. The money would also come with a conservation easement to prevent commercial development on the San Damiano property, said Darren Bush, Dane County's parks director.
Gadow said community engagement on what residents would like to see happen to the land would likely begin late this year or early next year. For this year, he said the plan would be to leave it largely as is.
Gadow said he's unaware how much money has been raised from a private fundraising effort to supplement the $8.6 million purchase cost, a prospect a consultant cast doubts on last year. But any money from fundraising — and potential Department of Natural Resources grants — could also go to paying down the city's bonds, he said.