Committee backs $2M in Dane County money for Monona to buy San Damiano Friary

Largely undeveloped, the property at 4123 Monona Dr. also is home to the Frank Allis house, which was originally constructed in 1888.

The land and house were deeded to the De Pere-based St. Norbert Abbey in 1929 and was used as a place of study for budding Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to a Detroit-based Catholic religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests. That’s when it became known as the San Damiano Friary.

The last priest moved out of the home in 2015.

The county's $2 million contribution will go before another committee Thursday. Smith expects the full County Board to vote on the proposal next week. The money would also come with a conservation easement to prevent commercial development on the San Damiano property, said Darren Bush, Dane County's parks director.

Gadow said community engagement on what residents would like to see happen to the land would likely begin late this year or early next year. For this year, he said the plan would be to leave it largely as is.