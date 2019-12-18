Committee approves 2% pay raises for UW, state employees

Lawmakers on a Republican-controlled legislative committee approved a state compensation plan Wednesday giving University of Wisconsin and state employees a 2% bump in pay in 2020 and the year after.

While members of the Joint Committee on Employment Relations voted 8-0 to approve the increase in salaries, they rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour for state employees. Evers had previously called for a $15 minimum wage for all state employees as part of his budget proposal, but the Legislature gutted that provision.

They also did not take up a Wisconsin State Patrol contract that would have increased annual starting salary from $43,680 to $54,000, a nearly 24% increase, as well as provided 2% wage increases in 2018 and 2019 with back pay and a new pay progression plan.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a member of the committee, said he understands disparities in pay exist between state troopers and other law enforcement agencies, but that a nearly 24% increase is too high. He said he would be open to an increase in the high single digits.

"I would be open to giving raises that are significantly higher than the rate of inflation, but not 20 plus percent" Vos said. "My hope is that reasonableness takes hold."