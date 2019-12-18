Committee approves 2% pay raises for UW, state employees

Lawmakers on a Republican-controlled legislative committee approved a state compensation plan Wednesday giving University of Wisconsin and state employees a 2% bump in pay in 2020 and the year after.
While members of the Joint Committee on Employment Relations voted 8-0 to approve the increase in salaries, they rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to raise the hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour for state employees. Evers had previously called for a $15 minimum wage for all state employees as part of his budget proposal, but the Legislature gutted that provision.
They also did not take up a Wisconsin State Patrol contract that would have increased annual starting salary from $43,680 to $54,000, a nearly 24% increase, as well as provided 2% wage increases in 2018 and 2019 with back pay and a new pay progression plan.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, a member of the committee, said he understands disparities in pay exist between state troopers and other law enforcement agencies, but that a nearly 24% increase is too high. He said he would be open to an increase in the high single digits.
"I would be open to giving raises that are significantly higher than the rate of inflation, but not 20 plus percent" Vos said. "My hope is that reasonableness takes hold."
Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, who serves as co-chair of the employment relations committee, previously said the proposed state troopers contract "included a significant compensation increase that was not discussed during the budget deliberations." He said he wants to wait on considering the plan so lawmakers can provide additional input.
Democrats on the committee -- Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said the decision by Republican lawmakers to not take up the $15 per hour minimum wage proposal leaves behind hard-working state employees.
"I don't think state employees should be forced to live in poverty," Shilling said.
Trade contracts, such as the one proposed by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, would need to be approved by the full Legislature while the compensation plan for state and university employees approved today will go into effect immediately.
Under the plan, employees will see 2% pay increases go into effect on Jan. 5, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021.
The cost of the wage increases is about $84 million. Funding was set aside in the state budget approved over the summer but needed the employment relations committee to sign off for it to go into effect.
Even though the employee relations committee did not approve increasing the minimum wage for university employees, UW-Madison still intends to do so on its own by spring of 2020. The increase from the current minimum wage of $13.27 per hour will benefit mostly university workers in custodial, animal care and food-service positions. It will not affect temporary or student employees, according to the university.
The university can adjust the pay schedules in question under its own authority and does not need approval from the state Legislature, according to UW-Madison.