Commission delays decision on demolition of historic Monona home

The Monona Landmarks Commission on Wednesday delayed a decision on a demolition permit for an historic lakefront home to gather more information from the property's owners.

Some commission members said they felt information was lacking from the owners of the property at 4123 Monona Drive, St. Norbert Abbey, who were also not at the meeting.

"I think we're at a deficit," said commission member Mary Murrell. "I don't think we have appropriate representation from the Abbey."

Murrell questioned why the Abbey, which applied for the permit, would not show up to the meeting or provide more detailed information about the home to help the commission make a decision. She said she did not "feel prepared to act" on the matter until the Abbey provides more background.

Commission member Rick Bernstein said he wants to see if the Abbey is willing to work with the city and look at all potential outcomes for the 10-acre property along Lake Monona most recently known as the San Damiano Friary.

"I'm hoping that we'll get some communication from the Abbey so we can try to find some alternative to demolition," Bernstein said of the 131-year-old former home of Allis-Chalmers heir Frank Allis.