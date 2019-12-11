Commission delays decision on demolition of historic Monona home

The Monona Landmarks Commission on Wednesday delayed a decision on a demolition permit for an historic lakefront home to gather more information from the property's owners.
Some commission members said they felt information was lacking from the owners of the property at 4123 Monona Drive, St. Norbert Abbey, who were also not at the meeting.
"I think we're at a deficit," said commission member Mary Murrell. "I don't think we have appropriate representation from the Abbey."
Murrell questioned why the Abbey, which applied for the permit, would not show up to the meeting or provide more detailed information about the home to help the commission make a decision. She said she did not "feel prepared to act" on the matter until the Abbey provides more background.
Commission member Rick Bernstein said he wants to see if the Abbey is willing to work with the city and look at all potential outcomes for the 10-acre property along Lake Monona most recently known as the San Damiano Friary.
"I'm hoping that we'll get some communication from the Abbey so we can try to find some alternative to demolition," Bernstein said of the 131-year-old former home of Allis-Chalmers heir Frank Allis.
The commission planned to consult with the Abbey before scheduling a vote on the permit.
Terry Ellenbecker, director of field operations for Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, the company contracted by the Abbey to assist in the demolition process, read from a statement from the Abbey, which said the decision to demolish the house was made after assessing a number of issues, including asbestos, water leaks and high amounts of lead paint.
"At this time, St. Norbert Abbey is not selling this property nor developing it for other purposes," the statement said. "Arrangements have been made to maintain the property following demolition of the house."
Tax exemption questioned
The Madison-based Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote to the city of Monona earlier this week questioning the San Damiano Friary's exemption from paying property taxes. The property, which is owned by a religious organization, has been exempt for several years, but the Freedom From Religion Foundation said it must be exclusively used by the religious organization to be exempt.
The home is now vacant, Ellenbecker said, and the last priest from the Abbey moved out four years ago.
Monona City Attorney William Cole said the city assessor will review the property and reclassify it if needed. The city would "certainly review if taxes were owed and weren't paid," Cole said.
John Sheild has lived in Monona since 1981 and gardened at the San Damiano Friary for 30 years. He said the property is a "jewel and a gem," but he understands the possibility of demolition.
Sheild, 88, said he is concerned about the "very valuable" contents of the home, which he would like to see sold with the profits either going back to the Abbey or towards maintaining the property.
Ellenbecker said the process would be "deconstruction, not demolition" of the home, or "systematically taking the building apart." He said he believes the Abbey would be open to working with a local historical society and donate items in the home that have some historical significance.
Monona resident Peter Kuzma, who has lived adjacent to the former Allis estate since 2003, said the home served a "very good purpose" for the church. Although the inside of the home has faced many challenges, he said, it is "more solidly built than the last 20 structures built in Monona without question."
"The idea of a structure having good bones and being used in a respectful way in the place that it holds in history for the community is worthy of consideration," Kuzma said.