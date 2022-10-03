Come out tonight to meet the finalists in Madison's Lake Monona waterfront design challenge

Madison is offering a chance to meet with three nationally renowned finalists for the Lake Monona Waterfront design challenge Monday night at the Central Library.
It's the first of three public events on the design challenge.
In July, a special city committee chose Agency Landscape + Planning, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; James Corner Field Operations, of New York; and Sasaki, of Denver, from among 14 heavyweight firms responding to a request for qualifications to craft a master plan to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.
The events include:
- A Design Challenge kick-off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Madison Central Library, Rooms 301-302, 201 W. Mifflin St. Design teams will livestream to the event and introduce themselves and their teams' perspectives on the master plan development.
- Design Challenge check-in, 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Monona Terrace, Lecture Hall, 1 John Nolen Drive. The teams will present initial thoughts and concepts online in developing a master plan vision for the waterfront.
- Design Challenge master plan presentations, 6 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Parks Division's Olin Park Facility, 330 E. Lakeside St. The teams will present in person their proposed master plans.
The events will also be streamed to the Madison City Channel for remote viewing.
The special committee is expected to recommend a preferred master plan to the mayor, City Council and Park Commission by Sept. 1, 2023.
Lake Monona Waterfront
An elaborate park on the Lake Monona shore, conceived by John Nolen in 1911, is progressing.
Events include a "kick off" on Oct. 3 to engage with three nationally-noted finalists, and later, a check-in on progress, and then presentations on proposed master plans.
A special Madison committee has picked three finalists who've designed public spaces around the globe to move forward in a design competition to reshape the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.
Firms that have designed some of the most celebrated public spaces in the world have joined a competition to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront between Williamson Street and Olin Park.
Madison is moving to transform a two-story building and property on Lake Monona next to Olin Park into community amenity with Parks Division offices, recreational programming, meeting rooms and enhanced public restroom access for park users.
In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and…