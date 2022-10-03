 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Come out tonight to meet the finalists in Madison's Lake Monona waterfront design challenge

Lake Monona - fishing

Madison is offering a chance to meet and engage with three nationally renowned finalists for the Lake Monona Waterfront design challenge tonight at the Central Library.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Madison is offering a chance to meet with three nationally renowned finalists for the Lake Monona Waterfront design challenge Monday night at the Central Library.

It's the first of three public events on the design challenge.

In July, a special city committee chose Agency Landscape + Planning, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; James Corner Field Operations, of New York; and Sasaki, of Denver, from among 14 heavyweight firms responding to a request for qualifications to craft a master plan to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.

In August 2022, Madison selected three finalists in its Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge, aimed at creating a “visionary, inclusive and environmentally focused master plan” for 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of Madison’s foremost public lakefront. Planners are looking for concepts that can better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history. Take a brief tour of this stretch of shoreline, which runs from Williamson Street to Olin Park.

The events include:

  • A Design Challenge kick-off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Madison Central Library, Rooms 301-302, 201 W. Mifflin St. Design teams will livestream to the event and introduce themselves and their teams' perspectives on the master plan development.
  • Design Challenge check-in, 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Monona Terrace, Lecture Hall, 1 John Nolen Drive. The teams will present initial thoughts and concepts online in developing a master plan vision for the waterfront.
  • Design Challenge master plan presentations, 6 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Parks Division's Olin Park Facility, 330 E. Lakeside St. The teams will present in person their proposed master plans.

The events will also be streamed to the Madison City Channel for remote viewing.

The special committee is expected to recommend a preferred master plan to the mayor, City Council and Park Commission by Sept. 1, 2023.

Lake Monona Waterfront

An elaborate park on the Lake Monona shore, conceived by John Nolen in 1911, is progressing. 

