Come out tonight to meet the finalists in Madison's Lake Monona waterfront design challenge

Madison is offering a chance to meet with three nationally renowned finalists for the Lake Monona Waterfront design challenge Monday night at the Central Library.

It's the first of three public events on the design challenge.

In July, a special city committee chose Agency Landscape + Planning, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; James Corner Field Operations, of New York; and Sasaki, of Denver, from among 14 heavyweight firms responding to a request for qualifications to craft a master plan to reimagine the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.

The events include:

A Design Challenge kick-off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Madison Central Library, Rooms 301-302, 201 W. Mifflin St. Design teams will livestream to the event and introduce themselves and their teams' perspectives on the master plan development.

Design Challenge check-in, 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Monona Terrace, Lecture Hall, 1 John Nolen Drive. The teams will present initial thoughts and concepts online in developing a master plan vision for the waterfront.

Design Challenge master plan presentations, 6 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Parks Division's Olin Park Facility, 330 E. Lakeside St. The teams will present in person their proposed master plans.

The events will also be streamed to the Madison City Channel for remote viewing.

The special committee is expected to recommend a preferred master plan to the mayor, City Council and Park Commission by Sept. 1, 2023.