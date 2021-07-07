Colby would be official Wisconsin cheese under bill

For the unfamiliar, colby is generally thought of as a milder form of cheddar but has more texture and tastes sweeter.

The bill has been introduced several times, including in 2019, but never passed due to concerns that naming just one official cheese would hurt the sales, or reputation, of others.

"I just have an issue making one cheese the state cheese," said Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger. "There is a wide variety of stores and shops in my district that have a wide variety of cheese that they sell. Cheese is very popular in the state of Wisconsin, as is sausage. I can't get behind it."

Backers, who tried and failed to pass the bill last session, said recognizing colby is not about saying it's the best or most popular in Wisconsin, but recognizing its unique state history.

"As Winston Churchill said, 'Never give up, never give up, never give up.' So I am not going to give up," said bill co-sponsor Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls. "Wisconsin does cheese better than anybody else and colby is the Wisconsin original that helped transform our state into America's Dairyland."

The bill would have to clear the state Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers, before becoming law.