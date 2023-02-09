A Madison City Council member has introduced a measure to increase the number of chickens a household can keep from four to 10.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why he introduced the measure at Tuesday's City Council meeting. It is likely to be reviewed by at least one city committee before coming back to the council for a final vote.

Under the proposal, lots with up to four dwelling units could keep up to 10 chickens. Museums, schools and day care centers, and recreation, community and neighborhood centers also could keep 10, up from six allowed under the current ordinance.

Roosters cannot be kept within city limits, and the slaughter of chickens on site is also prohibited.

Council president Keith Furman did not immediately respond to a request for his position on the proposal and a spokesperson for the mayor's office said she would not be able to address the issue today.

