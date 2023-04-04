The race for Wisconsin's 8th Senate District, where a Republican win would secure a two-thirds majority in the chamber that would allow the party to impeach state office holders, is separated by one percentage point.
State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, faces Democratic challenger Jodi Habush Sinykin, of Whitefish Bay, in the race for the northern Milwaukee suburb district that had previously been held by longtime Sen. Alberta Darling, who announced her plans to retire late last year.
With 91% of votes counted, Knodl was leading with 50.5% of votes to Habush Sinykin's 49.5%, according to The Associated Press. All election results are unofficial until formally canvassed.
The district has been held by a Republican for years, but Habush Sinykin has held the advantage in fundraising, bringing in nearly $1.1 million this year compared with about $324,000 raised by Knodl.
People are also reading…
If Knodl wins, Republicans will reach 22 votes in the 33-seat state Senate. A two-thirds vote is needed to override a governor’s veto, though Republicans are two seats short of a supermajority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully override a governor's veto.
Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concern that, with such narrow margins, Republicans could suspend legislative rules requiring advance notice on a vote if several Democrats are absent from a floor session in an effort to force a veto override.
A two-thirds majority would give the Senate enough votes to remove from office a state official who has been impeached by the Assembly - which requires 50 votes in that chamber. Under the Wisconsin Constitution, lawmakers can remove a state official "for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors."
Knodl told WISN-TV's "UpFront" last month he would consider impeaching Milwaukee County judges for being too weak on crime. When asked if that includes Democratic Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Janet Protasiewicz, if she remains a Milwaukee County judge, Knodl said he "certainly would consider it."
Record-breaking race for state Supreme Court
The race for state Supreme Court is already the most expensive judicial election in America.
Protasiewicz received nearly $12.4 million to Kelly's $2.2 million between Feb. 7 and March 20, with just over $8 million in cash coming from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Scott Presler planned several “stop the steal” rallies, was on the Capitol grounds the day of the insurrection, and described it as “the largest civil rights protest in American history."
The Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney. Yet Protasiewicz's ad suggests attorneys who fulfill this constitutional role are unfit for the state's highest court.
If negative political ads didn't motivate voters, it's unlikely candidates and their allies would be spending millions of dollars clogging up our screens with them.
Wisconsin Right to Life said Kelly hasn't made any pledge to uphold the group's values.
The candidates will face off April 4 to replace a retiring conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice — an election that could tilt the court's balance.
Janet Protasiewicz said she favors the court deliberating its administrative rules in public, but Daniel Kelly said such a policy promotes grandstanding instead of efficiency.
"This is a one-time thing for me," Protasiewicz said about her upcoming election against conservative candidate Dan Kelly, adding that she is 60 years old.
Dan Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, on April 4.
Against a more topical opponent, Dan Kelly pins hopes on broad appeal to protecting the Constitution
Some conservatives doubt that Kelly's broad appeals to the Constitution is a winning campaign strategy.
Janet Protasiewicz said she would recuse herself from cases involving the Democratic Party. Dan Kelly would not make a similar pledge regarding cases involving the GOP.
At this point, Protasiewicz has a nearly 7-to-1 committed ad spending advantage over conservative Dan Kelly in the general election phase.
Unlike possibly ever before, voters in April will not only be choosing a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice but effectively deciding the outcome of a court case.
The April election promises to shape Wisconsin's political and legal landscape for years to come.