Clock ticking on bills to fight homelessness

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, did not respond to a series of email questions about the legislation, providing a written statement instead.

“I’ve said multiple times that the Senate had an issue with the total price tag of the package,” he said. “Despite that, I’m happy that we were able to pass new funding that the Joint Committee on Finance released just weeks ago. I’m certain that this is an area that the next Legislature will continue to study.”

Jacque, whose committee forwarded the emergency shelter bill, said members take issue with specific elements of the other bills. “I think everybody cares about homelessness as an issue,” he said. “(But) how do we make sure we’re spending money in the right way? Details matter.”

LeMahieu did not respond to requests for comment, and Kapenga was out of the country and unavailable for comment.

Evers said he had hoped for a bipartisan approach to addressing homelessness, but “at this point in time, the Republicans own it,” he said.”They’re playing with people’s lives.”

Hope, disappointment