Clerks work to send out 1 million absentee ballots by Thursday

"At this point we have not heard of any specific issues," Wolfe said.

Still, clerks have a significant task ahead of them.

In Madison, a city with around 80,000 absentee ballot requests, the city clerk's office began stuffing envelopes with ballots Monday night, right after the Supreme Court allowed them to. The clerk's office worked to prepare labels for most of the requested absentee ballots, but wasn't allowed to insert ballots until Monday night's court order.

City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the city faces a bottleneck because the machine that seals ballot envelopes and affixes postage can only handle 15,000 to 20,000 pieces of mail a day, which means meeting Thursday's deadline to mail out ballots a formidable challenge.

Deputy city clerk Jim Verbick estimated the clerk's office stuffed about 1,000 ballots Monday night and planned to have poll workers working diligently to stuff and mail out ballots as fast as possible.

Verbick said he doesn't know whether Madison will be able to mail out all the requested absentee ballots by Thursday's deadline.

"But we're working as fast as we can to get as many as we can out," Verbick said.