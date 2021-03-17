Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters may also be adjusting to pandemic-era voting.

“It has been really quiet compared to the last four pandemic elections,” Witzel-Behl said in an email. "We're receiving fewer questions about absentee voting.”

Voters who have already requested an absentee ballot for the April 6 election can expect to see them in their mailboxes soon following Tuesday’s initial mailing deadline for municipal clerks.

As of Monday, Witzel-Behl said her office had 29,691 requests for absentee ballots.

In the state’s first pandemic-era election last April, which featured the presidential primary race, Madison mailed 80,934 for the entire election. Prior to that, the April 2019 election saw 3,276 absentee ballot mailings.

Local clerks must fulfill requests for absentee ballots placed after Tuesday within two days. Voters who wish to mail in voter registrations forms or register to vote online must do so by Wednesday.