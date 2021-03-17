Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic election

Heading into Wisconsin’s fifth statewide pandemic election, local clerks are continuing to administer elections with precautions in place to keep voters and workers safe.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in an email that clerks have adjusted to the “new normal” and can handle the April 6 general election safely.
“Following safety protocols has been effective and we all have what we need,” McDonell said. “Certainly clerks are very much looking forward to this pandemic ending.”
However, he said the health of local clerks has been “completely ignored” and that it’s “discouraging” they will likely get the vaccine after the upcoming election.
In Madison, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said pandemic precautions — social distancing, Plexiglass screens and frequent disinfection — will remain the same, though poll workers have some updated mask requirements.
Voters may also be adjusting to pandemic-era voting.
“It has been really quiet compared to the last four pandemic elections,” Witzel-Behl said in an email. "We're receiving fewer questions about absentee voting.”
Voters who have already requested an absentee ballot for the April 6 election can expect to see them in their mailboxes soon following Tuesday’s initial mailing deadline for municipal clerks.
As of Monday, Witzel-Behl said her office had 29,691 requests for absentee ballots.
In the state’s first pandemic-era election last April, which featured the presidential primary race, Madison mailed 80,934 for the entire election. Prior to that, the April 2019 election saw 3,276 absentee ballot mailings.
Local clerks must fulfill requests for absentee ballots placed after Tuesday within two days. Voters who wish to mail in voter registrations forms or register to vote online must do so by Wednesday.
After Wednesday, voters can register at their municipal clerk’s office through April 2 or on Election Day at their polling place. More information on requesting absentee ballots and voter registration can be found online at myvote.wi.gov.
Because of COVID-19, polling locations in Madison may have changed. Witzel-Behl recommends voters verify their polling place online before heading to the polls on Election Day. Polling places at an elementary school or a middle school in the Madison Metropolitan School District will be moved.
“We are finalizing replacement locations, and are updating the city website as each replacement site is confirmed,” Witzel-Behl said.
