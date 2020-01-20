Clearing Madison roadways during snow storms requires 'involved' process

“These are slow moving and we don’t have that many, but they are worth their weight in gold working those circles,” Romines said.

To clear areas like small parking lots, bike paths, bus stop pads and alleys, the city has a fleet of 23 one-ton trucks with plows, four jeeps with plows in addition to 10 tractors with plows, 16 toolcats and 15 small tractors with blowers or brooms.

Madison also contracts with outside companies that assist when the city declares a citywide general plow. These contractors bring in about 80 pieces of plowing equipment, but do not apply salt or sand.

About five years ago, the contractors brought in 110 pieces of equipment.

“The loss here has placed additional strain on city staff and equipment to meet our citywide general plowing goal,” Romines said.

When a snow event does occur, Romines is making decisions on staffing, deploying salt and sending out plows. Snow storms that last for several days are challenging to manage.

“The long duration events are extremely difficult for us,” Romines said. “It spreads our staff too thin.”

