Clearing Madison roadways during snow storms requires 'involved' process

As many hunkered down for last weekend’s snow storm, multiple Madison public works agencies prepared for a labor-intensive two days of maintaining city roadways.
The major snowstorm that swept through Madison Friday and Saturday dropped 5.8 inches of snow, according to measurements taken at the Dane County Regional Airport. City agencies, including Streets, Parks and Engineering, were at the ready with nearly 140 pieces of winter weather equipment and a detailed plan to serve the entire city.
“Between Streets, Parks and Engineering, we split the city into five chunks and each of us do all the public sidewalks, bus stops, within those assigned areas of the city,” Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said. “It’s pretty involved.”
Meeting the goal of completing citywide general plowing 12 to 16 hours after a snow event occurs requires coordination across the public works agencies and several types of equipment.
For example, 32 plows circle major thoroughfares that make the salt route network of streets. Two additional trucks apply sand to tricky areas like hills, intersections and residential areas to assist with traction.
The city uses about 10 front end loaders for plowing and loading the trucks of salt and sand during snow events. These pieces of machinery are the city’s “primary tool” for circles and cul-de-sacs, which are often plowed on a different schedule than other streets in the area.
“These are slow moving and we don’t have that many, but they are worth their weight in gold working those circles,” Romines said.
To clear areas like small parking lots, bike paths, bus stop pads and alleys, the city has a fleet of 23 one-ton trucks with plows, four jeeps with plows in addition to 10 tractors with plows, 16 toolcats and 15 small tractors with blowers or brooms.
Madison also contracts with outside companies that assist when the city declares a citywide general plow. These contractors bring in about 80 pieces of plowing equipment, but do not apply salt or sand.
About five years ago, the contractors brought in 110 pieces of equipment.
“The loss here has placed additional strain on city staff and equipment to meet our citywide general plowing goal,” Romines said.
When a snow event does occur, Romines is making decisions on staffing, deploying salt and sending out plows. Snow storms that last for several days are challenging to manage.
“The long duration events are extremely difficult for us,” Romines said. “It spreads our staff too thin.”
